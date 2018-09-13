FILE - In this May 5, 2016, file photo, Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon.com, speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Bezos said Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, that he will start a $2 billion charitable fund to help homeless families and open new preschools in low-income neighborhoods. (Susan Walsh, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos says he will start a $2 billion charitable fund to help homeless families and open new preschools in low-income neighborhoods.

Bezos, whose stake in Amazon is worth about $160 billion, says the he’ll call it the Bezos Day One Fund. An Amazon.com Inc. spokeswoman said the $2 billion will all come from Bezos.

Bezos made the announcement Thursday in a tweet and a post on his Instagram account.

