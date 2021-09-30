But the cute-looking Astro — first reported by Bloomberg News in 2018 — comes with an array of privacy issues. Chief among them is that, in the long-run, it could contribute to greater public acceptance of AI-powered surveillance. That cultural impact is hard to measure, but seems inevitable given what Amazon is offering. The Astro’s biggest selling point is a camera that rises up like a periscope to about waist-height. As it rolls around the home on three wheels, the robot’s camera uses facial-recognition software to find certain people in the same house. You can tell it, for instance, to take a can of soda to a family member in the living room, and it will use its camera to locate their face and bring it to them.