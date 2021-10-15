That needs to change. Amazon should either take the audio recording functionality out of its cameras, or at minimum, have it off by default. It’s largely pointless in crime fighting — who needs to hear what a porch pirate is humming when they take off with your package? — and holds the potential to collect salacious gossip on behalf of the snoopiest of neighbors. Even if audio is turned off, “How can any of us know what settings our neighbor has set?” asks Stephanie Hare, an independent researcher and author of a forthcoming book on technology ethics. “It’s not like we can audit them.”