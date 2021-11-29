The RBI has done well not to succumb to the temptation of opening the floodgates of banking to large industrial houses, as recommended last year by an internal working group. It will take far greater supervisory skills than the Indian regulator can muster to keep on top of “connected lending” between banks and nonbank business interests of controlling shareholders, especially if they happen to be politically influential.Anil Ambani’s misadventure is a cautionary tale. Reliance Capital’s unpaid creditors are debenture holders. Had Ambani received the go-ahead to set up his world-class bank, they would have been savings and current account customers. How many small savers can the RBI ask to wait for a decade for their money’s return before they lose all faith in the Indian banking system — and jump for Bitcoin and Tether?