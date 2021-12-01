The video-compression chipmaker’s third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Box Inc., up $2.40 to $25.81.
The online storage provider gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $18.06 to $205.
The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a potential kidney disorder treatment.
G-III Apparel Group Ltd., up 80 cents to $30.44.
The clothing and accessories maker reported strong third-quarter earnings.
Phillips 66, down 50 cents to $68.67.
U.S. crude oil prices fell and weighed down energy stocks.
Generac Holdings Inc., down $17.67 to $403.57.
The generator maker closed its buyout of Canadian smart thermostat maker Ecobee Inc.