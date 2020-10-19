Front Yard Residential, up $3.48 to $13.44
The rental property owner is being bought by Pretium and Ares Management.
Host Hotels & Resorts, down 28 cents to $10.67
The hotel owner is transferring its stock listing to the Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange.
South Mountain Merger, up $1.61 to $11.96
The acquisition company is buying payment processing software company Billtrust in a $1.3 billion deal.
BioSpecifics Technologies, up $27.67 to $88.69
Endo International is buying the biotechnology company in a deal valued at $540 million.
Cree, up $2.64 to $73.93
The lighting products maker is selling its LED products business to Smart Global Holdings.
AMC Entertainment, up 50 cents to $3.54
The movie theater operator said it plans to reopen many locations throughout New York by the end of the week.
