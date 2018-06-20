LEAWOOD, Kan. — AMC Theatres is rolling out its own movie ticket program as it looks to take on the success of MoviePass.

MoviePass, a startup that was letting customers watch a movie a day at theaters for just $10 a month, announced in April that it’s limiting new customers to four movies a month.

AMC said Wednesday that members of its rewards program will be able to see up to three movies a week for $19.95 per month as part of its Stubs A-List tier. The movie ticket program starts on June 26.

Moviegoers partaking in Stubs A-List will be able to see films at any showtime, any AMC location and any format, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D, Prime and BigD.

