WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain — WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain — Amcor plc (AMCR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $459 million. On a per-share basis, the Warmley Bristol, Britain-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.64 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Amcor expects full-year earnings in the range of 77 cents to 81 cents per share.

Amcor shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.89, a rise of 3.5% in the last 12 months.

