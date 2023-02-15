Amer Movil: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY — MEXICO CITY — Amer Movil (AMX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $696.7 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $3.79 billion, or $1.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $42.01 billion.
Amer Movil shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 8.5% in the last 12 months.
