Ameren: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS — ST LOUIS — Ameren Corp. (AEE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $163 million.
The utility posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.
Ameren expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.3 million to $4.5 million.
Ameren shares have decreased 3.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 8%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $85.83, a rise of nearly 2% in the last 12 months.
