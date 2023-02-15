Ameren: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST LOUIS — ST LOUIS — Ameren Corp. (AEE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $163 million. On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 63 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.

Ameren expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.3 million to $4.5 million.

Ameren shares have decreased 3.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 8%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $85.83, a rise of nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEE

GiftOutline Gift Article