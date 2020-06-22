PG&E Corp., down 25 cents to $9.97.
The utility completed the initial stage of its exit from bankruptcy.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., down $3.41 to $51.86.
The cruise line operator filed for the reorganization of its Pullmantur Cruceros joint venture with Cruises Investment Holding.
Tyson Foods Inc., down $1.80 to $61.42.
China suspended imports from a poultry slaughterhouse because of COVID-19 infections, according to media reports.
Carnival Corp., down 60 cents to $17.23.
The cruise line operator extended its shutdown in North America through September.
Southern Co., up $1.06 to $54.67.
The utility named Chris Cummiskey as CEO of its Southern Power, PowerSecure and Southern Holdings businesses.
Newmont Corp., up $1.30 to $58.22.
The gold miner made gains as the precious metal’s price continued to rise.
