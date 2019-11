Parker said Wednesday that when the Max is allowed to fly, “we will be ready.”

American is already selling flights on Max jets as early as Jan. 15.

Boeing Max jets have been grounded worldwide after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. American had 24 Maxes when they were grounded in March.

