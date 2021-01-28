The tool company reported a surge in fourth-quarter profits as the stay-at-home trend bolstered tool sales.
American Airlines Group Inc., up $1.54 to $18.10.
The airline’s fourth-quarter loss wasn’t as severe as Wall Street anticipated.
ServiceNow Inc., up $37.74 to $554.24.
The software company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter financial forecasts as billings and subscriptions grew.
McCormick & Co., down $3.05 to $91.02.
The spices and seasonings company reported weak fourth-quarter financial results and a disappointing profit forecast.
Hologic Inc., up $3.27 to $75.78.
The medical device maker gave investors an encouraging financial forecast after reporting solid quarterly earnings.
Mastercard Inc., up $8.79 to $324.28.
The processor of debit and credit card payments beat Wall Street’s profit and revenue forecasts.
