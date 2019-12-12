American had 24 Max jets when they were grounded in March after fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia and expected to receive more during the year. It has canceled thousands of flights because of the grounding. American CEO Doug Parker has said Boeing, not American, will shoulder the cost of those cancellations.
Chicago-based Boeing has been working on changes to flight software and computers, but the process has taken far longer than the company expected.
