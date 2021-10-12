The airline said third-quarter revenue will be down about 25% from the same period in 2019. That is a slightly better than American’s previous forecast of a decline between 24% to 28% compared with two years ago.
The shares gained less than 1% in midday trading.
Air travel in the U.S. has recovered to nearly 80% of the pre-pandemic level, although revenue is down more dramatically because lucrative business travel is lagging. American’s aggressive schedule for the Christmas period reflects expectations that leisure travel will remain strong.
Airlines measure passenger-carrying capacity by multiplying the number of seats by the miles flown. By that measure, American flew 61.1 billion seat miles in the third quarter. It expects to fly 62.2 billion seat miles in the fourth quarter.