American Airlines Group Inc. posted third-quarter profits of $425 million, or 96 cents per share. Adjusted per-share profit was $1.42, topping Wall Street expectations for $1.38, according to Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue was $11.91 billion, a sliver shy of expectations.
American Airlines expects full-year per-share earnings between $4.50 and $5.50, down from between $4.50 and $6.
