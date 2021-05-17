American Airlines flight 2049 took off for Phoenix but circled and returned to Mineta San Jose International Airport shortly after takeoff. The airline said the plane landed safely and taxied to the terminal, and no one was injured.
There were 112 passengers and five crew members on board the Airbus A320. The two engines on the 20-year-old jet were made by International Aero Engines, a joint venture of Pratt & Whitney and German and Japanese companies.
In February, a Pratt & Whitney engine shed pieces of the housing over Denver during a United flight. American said no parts broke or separated in Monday’s incident.