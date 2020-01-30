“I am directing all APA pilots to cease flight operations between the United States and China,” union President Eric Ferguson said in note to pilots.
American did not immediately respond for comment.
Earlier this week, American announced that it will suspend flights between Los Angeles and China beginning Feb. 9 but a union spokesman said the group wants them to be halted immediately, along with flights from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
