Adjusted earnings were $1.15 per share, a penny better than expected, according to a FactSet survey of 18 analysts.
Revenue rose more than 3% to $11.31 billion, matching the analysts’ average forecast.
The Fort Worth, Texas, airline said 2020 adjusted earnings, excluding non-repeating items, will be be between $4 and $6 per share. That’s in line with Wall Street expectations of $5.06 per share.
