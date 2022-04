American Airlines will use buses for hops to Philadelphia

The service will start June 3 between Philadelphia International Airport and airports in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Atlantic City, New Jersey, the airline said Thursday with the bus company called Landline.

FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines has hired a bus company to carry passengers between Philadelphia and two airports that are only a short hop away by air.

Landline and American pitched the bus service as an easier way to get between the Philadelphia airport and Lehigh International Airport in Allentown 73 miles away, and Atlantic City International Airport, 56 miles away. Brian Znotins, American’s vice president of network planning, said it would help customers connect to the airline’s international flights from Philadelphia.