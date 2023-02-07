American Assets Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The San Diego-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $42.3 million, or 56 cents per share, in the period. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $9.6 million, or 16 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in San Diego, posted revenue of $106 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $178.6 million, or $2.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $422.6 million.

American Assets Trust expects full-year funds from operations to be $2.16 to $2.30 per share.

The company’s shares have risen roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $28.29, a fall of 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

