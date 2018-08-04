In this July 12, 2018 photo, Bob Johnstone, CEO of MJM Yachts, sits inside an MJM boat docked in Newport, R.I. Johnstone was negotiating the sale of a 53-foot, $2.2 million yacht to a buyer in Monaco when the European Union announced a 25 percent tariff on American-made boats as retaliation for American tariffs on imported aluminum and steel. American boat makers are getting pummeled on multiple fronts by tariffs and stand to be among the industries hardest-hit in an escalating trade war. (Michelle R. Smith/Associated Press)

NEWPORT, R.I. — American boat makers are getting pummeled on multiple fronts by tariffs in an escalating trade war. They stand to be among the hardest-hit industries in the battle over tariffs.

Boat makers are feeling the crunch on multiple levels.

President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum has driven up the price of those essential materials for many boat makers. Europe, Canada and Mexico retaliated with tariffs on American-made boats. And new tariffs imposed on parts such as engines and navigation equipment imported from China are also pushing up costs.

Industry leaders have met with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and trade representatives and tried to make the case that this is a truly American industry being used as a pawn in a trade war.

