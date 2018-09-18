In this Aug. 29, 2018, photo, a man works in an auto parts factory in Liaocheng in eastern China’s Shandong province. The Trump administration announced Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, that it will impose tariffs on $200 billion more in Chinese goods starting next week, escalating a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies and potentially raising prices on goods ranging from handbags to bicycle tires. (Chinatopix via AP) (Associated Press)

BEIJING — The American Chamber of Commerce in China says Beijing will “dig its heels in” after U.S. tariff hikes and appealed for a negotiated end to their trade battle.

The chamber on Tuesday warned a “downward spiral” appears certain after President Donald Trump approved a tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese imports in a dispute over Beijing’s technology policy. China has said it will retaliate.

The chamber chairman, William Zarit, said in a statement, “Contrary to views in Washington, China can — and will — dig its heels in and we are not optimistic about the prospect for a resolution in the short term.”

The chamber appealed to both governments for results-oriented negotiations.

