Downing says the weekends bring 75,000 people to American Dream, which features a mix of high- and low-price retail tenants. When it first opened, American Dream said the initial goal was 45 million to 50 million visitors in the first year. Officials didn’t directly address whether they met that goal. Downing says people are traveling from greater New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia area and as far as California and Florida, but that he’s looking forward to international visitors, which should account for 20% of the overall base.