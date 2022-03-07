Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., up 49 cents to $116.64.
The mining company’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 77 cents to $55.38.
Carl Icahn has reportedly sold his remaining stake in the energy company.
Ciena Corp., down $7.18 to $58.76.
The developer of high-speed networking technology reported weak fiscal first-quarter revenue.
American Express Co., down $13.82 to $159.13.
Major credit card issuers suspended their operations in Russia.
Exxon Mobil Corp., up $3.03 to $87.12.
Oil prices continued to rise amid Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Freeport McMoRan Inc., down $2.96 to $47.15. Copper prices fell and weighed down the mining company’s stock.