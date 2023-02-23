American Homes 4 Rent: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAS VEGAS — LAS VEGAS — American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations. The Las Vegas-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $160.5 million, or 40 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 40 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $87.5 million, or 25 cents per share.

The real estate company posted revenue of $380.9 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $374.2 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $618.8 million, or $1.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.49 billion.

American Homes 4 Rent expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.58 to $1.64 per share.

The company’s shares have climbed 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32.86, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.

