American International Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — American International Group Inc. (AIG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $271 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.36 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $11.59 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.17 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.28 billion, or $13.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $45.38 billion.

American International Group shares have dropped 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 8%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $61.83, a climb of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

