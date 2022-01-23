The most common answer to my question is a lot of hesitation, a bit of mumbling and then a half-hearted, “Well, I’ve stopped buying stocks.” Apparently selling previously acquired assets involves too much work, even with a pending apocalypse. Maybe some pessimists think they won’t be able to spend the cash in time. And don’t even ask whether they have requested their pension fund manager to liquidate (as a Virginia state employee, I have this option).
Sometimes I am told that it is too difficult or risky to sell the market short. But again, so many of those who give this answer have not sold their portfolios, or made a serious effort to identify some countercyclical stocks, at least countercyclical relative to their preferred scenario of apocalypse. Should you be long canned goods and shotguns? Or just Swiss francs and Canadian assets?
Besides, shorting the market does not have to be impossibly risky. Just buy some unleveraged market puts each year until that position pays off. That’s not a great investment tactic for most people, but it makes sense for diehard pessimists. Are they even asking around about how to do this, the way you might ask for recommendations for a good restaurant or a masseuse?
I do have friends and acquaintances who work in finance who short particular assets. If they short the entire market, it might be in frothy times — when things seem good and indeed are good, albeit not as good as sky-high prices indicate. That trading tactic, whether prudent or not, is hardly an indicator of mega-pessimism.
There are committed pessimists in the world. Argentina, for instance, is full of pessimists about the Argentinian economy. Typically they have dollar-based bank accounts abroad, which take time and trouble to set up. So there are ways of expressing true pessimism, if you mean it.
Another curious response I hear from pessimists is that they aren’t short the market because the death of democracy in the U.S., or the birth of fascism, isn’t going to be bad for the stock market. That is at least a consistent view — but it is wrong and oddly anti-democratic.
I for one think that America’s biggest and best companies will do better in an era of stability, freedom and economic growth. Fascism is too terrible to succeed for very long. Yes, the stock market did well during the pandemic, but that was a short-term response to extraordinary circumstances, not a permanent state of affairs.
There are few true American pessimists. (What few there are don’t have much in the way of resources.) For most people, U.S. stock markets largely have been on a tear since the early 1980s. If you were persistently short for that span, you probably ran out of money some time ago.
And so I am left where I began: Most of America’s rhetorical pessimists don’t really mean it, at least not on a cosmic or macro scale. That’s not to say there aren’t reasons for pessimism: America’s opioid problems may well worsen, its preparation for the next pandemic may well be subpar, and its global influence will continue to decline.
Nonetheless, the American polity and economy will keep chugging along, with periodic and spectacular successes. And people like me — that is to say, American optimists — will continue to be long the market.
Tyler Cowen is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a professor of economics at George Mason University and writes for the blog Marginal Revolution.
