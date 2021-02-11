The statement added that the family are “long-time, avid supporters of Serie A football.”
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, although the statement sait it was a personal investment by the Platek family and it is not affiliated with MSD Capital -- the private equity firm where Robert Platek is a partner.
Volpi took over the club in 2008 and had a successful tenure during which Spezia progressed from the fourth division to its first season in the top flight.
Philip Platek, Robert’s brother, has been named Spezia vice-chairman in the only change to the club’s management team.
Vincenzo Italiano will remain as coach. Spezia is currently 16th in the 20-team league, six points above the relegation zone.
AC Milan, Fiorentina, Roma and Parma are also American-owned. Canadian Joey Saputo is in charge at Bologna.
