American Water Works: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

For the year, the company reported profit of $820 million, or $4.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.79 billion.

The Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 81 cents per share.

American Water Works shares have fallen 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $149.25, an increase of almost 2% in the last 12 months.