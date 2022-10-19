Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Not many Americans remember the 2008 election for US Senate in Minnesota, in which Democratic challenger Al Franken beat Republican incumbent Norm Coleman — by 312 votes, after eight months of litigation. When the state’s supreme court issued its unanimous verdict, both winner and loser accepted the result in gracious remarks delivered from their front steps.

Now envision a similar scenario playing out in 2022. It’s hard to imagine any politician giving such a speech, but contested results and litigation are all too likely. And that’s a terrifying prospect in today’s culture of election denialism.

Franken’s victory gave the Democrats a 60-to-40 supermajority in the Senate. This year the stakes could be even higher. “We’ve never had a situation where the entire control of the US Senate turns on a single suit,” says Ned Foley, a professor of law and the director of the election law program at Ohio State. “What if one or more of these states is jump ball?”

Maybe it’s not a matter of if but when. There’s a strong likelihood that at least one loser won’t accept defeat. And as political rhetoric gets more and more extreme, millions of Americans seem to be shrugging their shoulders.

While polling shows that people view “threats to democracy” as a top issue, voters don’t necessarily see a central component of that — election denialism — as disqualifying. In a recent New York Times poll, nearly 40% of registered voters said they’d be very or somewhat comfortable voting for a candidate who thought the 2020 election was stolen, but with whom they agreed on most positions.

As one voter, quoted in the Bulwark’s The Focus Group podcast, put it when asked how he would view a candidate who denied the results of the 2020 presidential election: “I wouldn’t hold it against them,” he said.

That voter, who lives in Nevada, supports Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto and Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak. But he is prepared to vote for the conspiracy-minded Republican secretary of state candidate, Jim Marchant, who says he was a “victim” of election fraud in 2020.

Such voters say they don’t really understand what election denialism means. There are always voting irregularities, after all, and they may think candidates who deny the 2020 results deserve the benefit of the doubt as long as they also talk about issues such as inflation and crime.

“The thing that keeps me up at night,” says Sarah Longwell, an anti-Trump Republican strategist and host of The Focus Group, is that voters don’t know the power that secretaries of state hold over election outcomes, or even who’s running in their state.

According to the Washington Post, a majority of Republican nominees for Congress and statewide office have denied or questioned the outcome of the 2020 election. Some 28% of secretaries of state running for office this year are election deniers; 21% of governors, 40% of House candidates and 24% of Senate candidates, according to the Chicago Project on Security and Threats (CPOST) at the University of Chicago, which analyzed data from FiveThirtyEight.

An analysis from the Brookings Institution says there is a high probability that 131 election-denying candidates will be serving in the House and Senate next year. Among the candidates for statewide office with significant control over elections — governor, secretary of state and attorney general — 14 election deniers are poised to win.

And what about the candidates that don’t win?

“You have combustible material in the country,” says Robert Pape, director of the Chicago project. “There’s no way to predict a lightning strike, and whether election deniers will become quite aggressive or just go home.”

According to a CPOST survey from last month, 13 million Americans believe force is justified to restore Donald Trump to the White House, while 40 million are ambivalent. Eighteen million believe force is justified to prevent the prosecution of Trump.

Pape sees an increased potential for violence between November and January, especially if there are widespread claims of stolen elections or if Trump is indicted. At the same time, he acknowledges the difficulty of taking preventative steps.

That difficulty stems in part from voter ambivalence glaringly evident in Pape’s survey. For example, 23% of Americans, and 35% of independents, neither agree nor disagree when asked if the use of force by ordinary citizens is sometimes necessary to achieve political goals.

History is replete with examples of the dangers of apathy. For election denialism to become accepted reality, voters don’t necessarily have to believe in it. They just have to not care.

