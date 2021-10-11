So it’s worth asking what, if anything, the Biden administration is doing about these thawing relations between Assad and America’s Arab allies. To be sure, the U.S. maintains its policy of not recognizing Assad’s government. A State Department official has told me and other journalists that there are no plans for the U.S. to upgrade its diplomatic relationship to Syria and that the U.S. does not “encourage others to do so, given the atrocities inflicted by the Assad regime on the Syrian people.”