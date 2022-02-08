But incomes in the U.S. can actually vary a lot from month to month: Swings as large as 50% are not uncommon. This affects people in high and low income strata, with potentially severe consequences for those without the savings to smooth out the peaks and valleys. Shift workers — in sectors such as retail or leisure and hospitality, which together account for 1 in 5 U.S. jobs — must contend with unpredictable schedules. On-demand contract workers such as rideshare drivers and Instacart shoppers face similar uncertainty. Few get paid time off for an emergency or illness. If they don’t or can’t work, the money stops coming.