One might think that a historic supply-chain disruption would prod policy makers to take up this cause, but there’s little sign of it. In this area, as in others, President Joe Biden has shown greater concern for union labor than for the wider public. His plan to get West Coast ports running 24/7, which he hailed as a potential “game changer,” was in fact a small-time pilot program that had nothing to do with technology; the ports involved simply agreed to pay more overtime. One provision in the infrastructure bill Congress is debating would offer $3.5 billion to invest in zero-emissions technology at ports. It specifically prohibits investment in automation. This is a head-scratcher: government throwing its weight behind antiquated procedures when the benefits of technological innovation are so plainly manifest across all of society — from vaccines to batteries to reusable rockets and beyond.