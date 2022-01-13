What about those in the lower socioeconomic tiers? Data is hard to come by, nor can I speak from my own experience. But it stands to reason that many simply have not had time to get informed about all the dangers involved with Covid-19, while others may be actively hostile to elite opinion, including the available body of scientific evidence. That is highly unfortunate, for their health and for those around them, but one consequence may be that they have continued their socializing at pre-pandemic levels.