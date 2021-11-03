Charles: Heller. When it was decided at the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals, before being argued in the Supreme Court, I was a law student. I was blown away by the court’s historical analysis and how it informed the court’s legal rationale, particularly the court’s analysis of the phrases “bear arms” and “well-regulated militia.” At the time, I felt I was either woefully uninformed about the history of the American Revolution or the opinion was clearly wrong. So it piqued my curiosity and I began doing archival research on the legal and popular meaning of the words in the Second Amendment. As it turns out, the court was wrong. Virtually every one of the Second Amendment’s words and phrases can be found in the militia laws of the time. This to me confirmed that a militia-centric interpretation of the Second Amendment was proper, assuming of course that the Founding Fathers’ interpretation of the text mattered most. From that point on, my historical interest in the issue took off.