President Joe Biden did not use the word “war” to describe his plans for a “cancer moonshot” that aims to “end cancer as we know it.” But his announcement last week quickly drew comparisons to the program launched by President Richard Nixon a little over 50 years ago — known universally as the “war on cancer.” The new initiative also promises to bring the power of the federal government to bear on the deadly disease. Not to be outdone, the British also announced their own “national war on cancer” this past week.