According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, the U.S. share of semiconductor manufacturing shrank from 37% in 1990 to just 12% today. The proliferation of overseas chip fabrication plants has been accelerated by government subsidies. China is investing an estimated $150 billion into new fabrication plants over 10 years to reach national self-sufficiency. South Korea, Japan and the European Union are stepping up efforts to secure their own production. And the global leader, Taiwan, also provides state subsidies. The U.S. must compete, and federal incentives have a role.