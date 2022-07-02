Placeholder while article actions load

Over the past couple of years, shortages of everyday goods have become a fact of life. First came toilet paper, then infant formula. But messed-up supply chains have now claimed another victim: tampons. That a tampon shortage could cause such consternation in the US would have puzzled women of an earlier age. A century ago, pads remained an exotic item, and tampons had yet to be invented. Yet today, upward of 98% of women use tampons some or all of the time. How did the tampon triumph?­­

For most of human history, disposable tampons didn’t exist. Instead, women simply bled or relied on rags that would be washed and reused.

A major innovation came from an unexpected quarter. In the 19th century, military doctors began experimenting with new kinds of wound dressings designed to soak up copious quantities of blood. These included different types of cotton batting filled with highly absorbent materials. Some of these wartime bandages ended up repurposed as menstrual pads.

Not all of these made the cut. Consider sphagnum moss, better known as peat moss. Doctors in the early 20th century realized it was both highly absorbent and had anti-bacterial properties. Eventually, the Sphagnum Moss Products Company of Portland, Oregon, began selling moss-filled bandages during World War I.

When the market dried up in peacetime, company executives created a new feminine hygiene product featuring an angelic “Sphagnum Moss Girl.” They gave it a name as cryptic as it was unpronounceable: SFAG-NA-KINS. Ads claimed the product was equivalent to “three or more of the Cotton Sanitary Napkins” – a dig at the competition, particularly the Kotex brand.

As Western entrepreneurs looked for new ways to profit off of menstruation in industrial societies, the monthly cycle was spun it into something that was taboo and dirty, much like urination and defecation.

Kimberly Clark, manufacturer of Kotex, won the day. The company launched extensive advertising campaigns to win over women. As scholars like Roseann Mandziuk have observed, the marketing campaign of Kotex turned on making menstruation a source of private embarrassment – a “problem” to be concealed at all costs. The first bloodless Kotex ad, which depicted a sylvan scene of women frolicking with parasols, declared that the new hygienic napkins enabled women to “insure poise in the daintiest of frocks.”

Unlike its all-natural competitor, the firm relied on an industrial material made of wood pulp known as “CelluCotton.” After wartime use, the company’s creative types turned this into Kotex: a faux portmanteau of “cotton” and “texture.” (Not long afterward, Kimberly Clark followed suit with Kleenex, turning gas-mask filters into facial tissue – yet another wartime product repurposed for peace.)

The new sanitary napkins quickly became popular among affluent women eager to hide their so-called condition. But for all the efforts of copywriters, the new “sanitary pads” – emphasis on sanitary – didn’t always deliver on their more ridiculous promises.

First, they weren’t entirely invisible, as this classic Saturday Night Live skit makes abundantly clear:

But the bigger issue was that pads, aside from being absorbent and disposable, weren’t really all that far removed from old-fashioned rags. They were uncomfortably close to the older ways of managing menstruation. This prompted a search for alternatives to pads, including menstrual cups. But these failed to find a significant following.

Was there an alternative? Could something be devised that largely denied that women were menstruating at all? A magical remedy that got rid of the “problem” at its source? A product that could be used without women running the risk of becoming soiled with their blood?

Enter the tampon, which owes its etymology to a French cognate that means a plug of cloth. The historian Sharra Vostral notes that while several men and one woman developed the idea of a vaginal plug in the 1920s, the honors for selling the first commercial tampon goes to a man named Frederic Richardson.

Richardson’s product came with the all-important pull string, easing removal. He called it Wix, advertising that the new product spared women “the embarrassment of protruding pads,” insuring “complete, healthful protection internally, invisibly.” Problem solved!

But Wix proved a commercial failure. That opened the door to Colorado-based doctor Earle Cleveland Haas. In 1931, he filed a patent for a tampon made of dense cotton batting that could be inserted into the vagina using two interlocking cardboard tubes. Women could now insert them without – heaven forfend! – touching their own genitals.

Haas appears to have been a slightly profane, irreverent figure. He later claimed he developed tampons because he had gotten “tired of women wearing those damned old rags.” His wife wore various prototypes to test different designs; eventually they unveiled the new tampon, which Earle dubbed “Tampax.” But the product failed to attract buyers. Earle eventually sold the patent and company to a Denver businesswoman named Gertrude Tenderich.

Tenderich soon partnered with Ellery Mann, president of the Zonite Products Corporation, which sold another unmentionable: vaginal douches. The duo now began to roll out Tampax to a larger market, using implied endorsements from the medical community. Tampax had been invented by a doctor; it was advertised in medical journals as such. At medical conventions, a former X-Ray technician named Mable Matthew dressed up as a nurse and pitched the product, lending it legitimacy.

This campaign, which included a rollout in dozens of women’s magazines, stressed that tampons protected users from detection. Vostra relates a typical ad, which touted: “Tampax can’t be seen or felt once it’s in place.”

Tampons banished menstruation from public view. The outbreak of World War II elevated them in importance: Tampax cleverly marketed tampons as a way to reduce workplace absenteeism, furthering wartime productivity in all-important munitions factories. One Tampax advertisement told readers: “Why should you be a deserter when other girls carry on in comfort every day? You don’t need a furlough!”

Between 1942 and 1943 alone, sales of tampons grew by 50%, with younger women the first adopters. By this time, Kimberly Clark had waded into the tampon business with its own version: Fibs, which it boasted would allow menstruating women to pass undetected with “nobody the wiser!” Though Fibs was short for “fibers,” more than a few critics suggested it was a synonym for lies.

Fibs flopped. Instead, Tampax largely bested newcomers in the postwar era, including German-made O.B. tampons. Why the acronym? Advertising executives avoided the flimflammery with Onhe Binde, German for “without napkins.”

The German product fizzled, largely because it required the use of a woman’s fingers. And that was a non-starter in much of America, where fears that tampons might prove sexually stimulative had already made them a bit suspect.

But Tampax succeeded where others failed. Its savvy marketing team assured mothers and daughters that this was the safest, most discreet method of managing menses. By the 1970s, these efforts had paid off, with Tampax and a clutch of smaller competitors firmly ensconced in the marketplace. Today, P&G’s Tampax leads the US tampon market by a significant margin.

Tampons have weathered a host of challenges in the intervening years, including fears of toxic shock syndrome, which was largely associated with products designed to remain in place much longer than normal tampons. In general, though, the tampon has remained popular in the United States in the intervening years.

The current shortage is no laughing matter. But it’s also an opportunity to have an open conversation as to why our society has gone to such lengths to hide something that is entirely natural. If you’re interested, the history of tampons is as a good a place to start as any.

