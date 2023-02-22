Amerigo Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. The copper and molybdenum mining company posted revenue of $49.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.4 million, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $168.1 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.14. A year ago, they were trading at $1.22.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARREF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARREF

GiftOutline Gift Article