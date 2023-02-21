Amerisafe: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DERIDDER, La. — DERIDDER, La. — Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $20.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Deridder, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of $1.08. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 84 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The insurance provider posted revenue of $79.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $73.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $55.6 million, or $2.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $299.4 million.

Amerisafe shares have risen 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMSF

