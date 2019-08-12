Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Amgen Inc., up $9.53 to $205.78

The biotechnology company said a U.S. district court ruled in its favor in a patent dispute involving the arthritis drug Enbrel.

Sysco Corp., up $2.20 to $72.19

The food distributor reported a fourth quarter profit that beat Wall Street forecasts.

Viacom Inc., down $1.48 to $28.53

The entertainment company and CBS are close to a merger deal, according to media reports.

Rite Aid Corp., down 17 cents to $7.02

The struggling drugstore chain named former insurance executive Heyward Donigan as its new CEO.

ABB Ltd., up 44 cents to $18.50

The robotics and engineering company is bringing in Sandvik’s Bjorn Rosengren as its new CEO.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., down $2.56 to $20.85

The casino operator’s second quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Barrick Gold Corp., down 17 cents to $17.97

The gold mining company reported a 27% surge in gold production during the second quarter and met Wall Street’s profit forecast.

Bank of America Corp., down 69 cents to $27.64

Bond yields, which banks rely on to charge interest on loans and help drive profit, fell broadly.

