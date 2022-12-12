Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pharma investors are finally getting the M&A they’ve been craving. Amgen Inc. is paying $27.8 billion in cash for Horizon Therapeutics Plc, adding a portfolio of drugs for rare autoimmune diseases. It’s on the expensive side, but makes good strategic sense. Horizon will help fill significant revenue losses at Amgen in the coming years as key products lose patent protection. The merger also plays to Amgen’s strengths in developing, making and marketing biologic drugs.

Today’s deal comes after a brief, but fierce competition for Horizon. Sanofi SA and Johnson & Johnson had also been publicly in the running for the Dublin-headquartered biotech firm, but dropped out in recent days. The price, Sanofi said, had gotten too rich.

That is likely due not only to competition, but increased expectations for Horizon’s portfolio. Last month, Horizon raised sales forecasts for its two lead products. Tepezza, approved in the US in 2020 to treat a vision-threatening autoimmune condition called thyroid eye disease, is expected to eventually reach peak annual sales of more than $4 billion, based on higher than anticipated demand outside of the US. And peak sales of the gout drug Krystexxa, approved in July, are forecast to be more than $1.5 billion.

Amgen’s biomanufacturing heft and life-cycle management expertise could help the company hit those loftier figures and potentially extend them. As Amgen executives noted on a call this morning with analysts, Horizon’s products have all been approved in the US within the last three years. That means Amgen can help shape their long-term development, a factor that heavily influenced their interest in Horizon. Tepezza, for example, is currently infused once every three weeks over the course of five months, but has the potential to be turned into a more convenient subcutaneous treatment — an approach that could benefit from Amgen’s deep expertise in product development, manufacturing and marketing.

Maximizing that opportunity is essential for Amgen, which will lose patent protection on some of its most critical products between now and 2030. That includes Enbrel and Otezla, both of which treat arthritis and psoriasis, and its osteoporosis treatment Prolia. Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed estimated that Amgen could lose as much as 40% of its 2022 revenue — or $10 billion — by 2030. The Horizon deal could fill about $5-6 billion of that gap. Investors are hopeful that an early-stage obesity drug might help with some of the remainder.

Amgen’s purchase comes amid enormous pressure for big pharma and biotech companies to do more M&A. The industry’s biggest companies been sitting on a gargantuan pile of cash: At the end of 2021, SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges estimated 18 of the leading firms would have $500 billion in cash by late this year. Meanwhile, many companies need to find ways to offset anticipated revenue losses as key products lose patent protection and new legislation allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices threatens prospects for other drugs.

Still, the industry has seen little activity beyond bolt-on acquisitions. Some rumored big deals have fallen apart — Merck & Co., for example, never came to terms with Seagen Inc. — and biotech companies said to be in play seem to have, for now at least, fallen out of favor.

Pharma companies’ reluctance to spend signals some discipline in deal-making, and Amgen’s purchase of Horizon fits in that mold.

