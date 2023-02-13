Amkor Technology: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. — TEMPE, Ariz. — Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $164.3 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Amkor Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion.
Amkor Technology shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $27.28, a climb of 31% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMKR