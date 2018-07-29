VILLAGE OF DARIEN, Wis. — Authorities say 15 people were taken to hospitals after an ammonia leak at a Birds Eye food plant in southeastern Wisconsin.

Multiple agencies responded early Sunday to the plant in the Village of Darien.

Authorities say 140 people were working overnight at the factory when alarms and sensors started going off.

Ammonia is used at the facility for the freezing and cooling of food.

A hazardous materials team official says 15 people were taken to five area hospitals. There is no word on their condition. Seventy-five workers were checked at the scene and released. The Janesville Gazette reports authorities suspect a “mechanical malfunction” led to the leak.

New Jersey-based Pinnacle Foods, which owns Birds Eye, said several employees were taken to the hospital but no other details were immediately available.

Officials say there is no threat to the community.

