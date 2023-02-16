AMN Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DALLAS — DALLAS — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $81.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.88. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.48 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.17 per share.

The health care staffing company posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $444.1 million, or $9.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.24 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, AMN Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.13 billion.

AMN Healthcare shares have dropped 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $97.49, an increase of slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

