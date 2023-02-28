Amphastar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $33.9 million.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.
The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $135 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.4 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $91.4 million, or $1.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $499 million.
Amphastar shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $31.86, a rise of 15% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMPH