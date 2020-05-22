The company currently has two maintenance shops in New Castle County. It employs nearly 470 people in these shops and has hundreds of other employees for administrative operations it runs out of the state.
Amtrak has been a subject of criticism for its operation losses in previous years. A federal watchdog report two years ago noted the company could save as much as $3 million by cutting “excess” staff in Delaware.
