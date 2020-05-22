WILMINGTON, Del. — Amtrak is expanding its presence in Delaware with a new building, news outlets reported.

The purchase of an eight-story building in Wilmington “is part of Amtrak’s long-term strategy to reduce costs by having employees work out of owned property,” Amtrak Spokeswoman Beth Toll told the News Journal.

The price for the purchase this month was not disclosed.

The company currently has two maintenance shops in New Castle County. It employs nearly 470 people in these shops and has hundreds of other employees for administrative operations it runs out of the state.

Amtrak has been a subject of criticism for its operation losses in previous years. A federal watchdog report two years ago noted the company could save as much as $3 million by cutting “excess” staff in Delaware.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.