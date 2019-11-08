Total operating revenue rose more than 3 percent to $3.3 billion with an operating loss of just under $30 million. That’s the smallest loss in the heavily subsidized railroad’s 49-year history. Amtrak reported an operating loss of about $170 million in 2018.

Officials said they expect to break even by the end of the next fiscal year. Last year, they had projected eliminating operating losses by 2021.

