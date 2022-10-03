Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Yesterday, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new ALS treatment from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., despite its own assessment that the evidence the drug works is too thin. Today, the company released its list price for the drug, called Relyvrio, and it is predictably very expensive. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Amylyx will charge $158,000 per year for Relyvrio. The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, an independent nonprofit that analyzes the value of pharmaceuticals, found that a fair price for Relyvrio would be between $9,100 and $30,700 per year.

I’ve discussed before the downsides of granting this drug full approval — namely, the challenge the FDA will have removing it from the market if it turns out not to work, and the lowered bar it might set for other drugs (for ALS and beyond). We can now add another problem: a price that seems wildly out of sync with the evidence of Relyvrio’s benefits. That price also sets a bar for future ALS drugs, ones that might have similarly modest value.

Advertisement

The US needs fresh approaches for getting desperate patients early access to drugs without compromising on data or allowing them to be sold at prices that well exceed their known value.

But no one seems able or willing to exert real pressure for the system to change.

The FDA is not allowed to consider what a drug might cost in its deliberations over its approval. It can only weigh the science. Companies, meanwhile, don’t have any reason not to try to maximize their profits.

Then there are patient advocacy groups, which have become an increasingly powerful force in drug development and the regulatory process. They raise money to provide companies with critical early funding, help mobilize participation in clinical trials, and make clear to regulators that they want drugs reviewed quickly and with their perspectives in mind.

Advertisement

That effort has helped bring astounding advances in certain diseases. For example, someone born with cystic fibrosis in 2019 is expected to live 14 years longer than someone born in 1999, thanks in large part to treatments that the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation helped realize.

ALS groups gave Amylyx grants and investments that were essential to the company’s early existence. That money allowed the biotech firm to collect enough data to convince venture capitalists and later public investors that Relyvrio was worthwhile. People with ALS and their family members rattled cages in Congress to pass legislation last year that would accelerate the search for cures — in part by getting a commitment from regulatory authorities to prioritize them. Hundreds came forward to voice their support for Relyvrio at the FDA’s advisory committee meeting.

But this powerful community of advocates doesn’t seem to get a vote on price. While some people in the ALS community voiced their dismay on Twitter, I’ve yet to see an advocacy group call for the price to be reduced.

Advertisement

That position isn’t unique to ALS. The pricing issue has in general become something of a third rail for advocacy groups. Their very real concern is that companies won’t pursue urgently needed treatments if they don’t have the freedom to charge whatever they want for them.

The question comes down to “whether we’re going to allow a company to profit from a drug early,” says Holly Fernandez Lynch, an assistant professor in the department of medical ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine.

And the answer, for now at least, appears to be yes. So what’s the fix? One option would be a different type of approval pathway, a “conditional” approval system that would allow a drug onto the market early, but with hard commitments on completing studies that confirm its benefits. If the studies aren’t completed by a certain deadline, the drug gets pulled from the market; if the drug fails to prove effective in those studies, it also gets pulled.

Advertisement

Such a pathway exists in Canada. Beyond creating a strong incentive for the company to actually complete such a trial, it also might help convince patients to participate in that study — or risk losing access to a drug.

Ideally, that type of approach would be paired with a mechanism to ensure drugs allowed onto the market early are sold at a price that reflects the ambiguity over their value — and a way for companies to make more money if new data show they are effective.

There are no ideal solutions to this issue, but some progress needs to be made to at least strike a better balance between early access to drugs, good data on their benefits, and fair prices that reflect their value.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• The FDA Is Rushing a New and Unproven ALS Drug: Lisa Jarvis

• Here’s Who Really Needs the New Covid Booster: Faye Flam

Advertisement

• New Alzheimer’s Drug From Biogen and Eisai Is Just the Beginning: Lisa Jarvis

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Lisa Jarvis is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering biotech, health care and the pharmaceutical industry. Previously, she was executive editor of Chemical & Engineering News.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article